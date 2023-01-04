The unexpected passing of Lil Keed took Hip Hop by surprise, and now, more information is being shared about his health conditions. Undoubtedly, Hip Hop has been rocked by an increasing number of deaths in recent years. From gun violence to traffic accidents to drug overdoses, we’ve mourned far more artists and influencers than we would like. However, Keed’s death wasn’t like the others, and it was quickly shared that his passing was tied to his health concerns.

New reports state the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed Keed died of natural causes. His passing was related to eosinophilia, a disease that reportedly fights against white blood cells. This can often indicate a larger issue, including cancer or parasitic infection.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 17: Lil Keed performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Following news of his death in May 2022, Keed’s mother surfaced to confirm that the YSL rapper succumbed to natural causes at 24. While the autopsy report names eosinophilia, the coroner is still puzzled by Keed’s death. The report stated on May 13, the rapper told loved ones he needed to go to the hospital following days of feeling under the weather.

“He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains,” the report stated. “His brother noted that the decedent’s eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle.”

During the drive, Keed was said to have had a seizure “before going unresponsive. Three hours later, he passed away at the hospital.

His relatives reportedly shared that Keed didn’t have any known medical conditions, nor did he use drugs. The coroner reported the rapper smoked a vape pen and drank alcohol “frequently.”

Rest in peace to Lil Keed.

[via]