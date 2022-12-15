It’s been seven months since the hip-hop community’s sudden and tragic loss of Lil Keed. The YSL rapper was only 24 years old. The circumstances surrounding his death have been largely unclear up until now.

Lil Keed attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Yesterday (December 14), the late rapper’s mother took to her Instagram account to confirm her son’s official cause of death.

“In grieving my sons death, myself and the rest of the family were caused a lot of pain by the lies and rumors spread on the blogs and the internet with false information about Raqhid’s passing,” she wrote.

“Today, we’ve confirmed that Raqhid died from natural causes with no drugs or alcohol found in his system,” she continued.

Shortly following the arrest of his fellow YSL members, the Long Live Mexico rapper’s passing was part of a heartbreaking start to the year for the crew.

Young Thug and Gunna were arrested in a 56-count RICO indictment on May 9. Keed passed away only five days later.

“There’s no way that Young Thug, Gunna, and most of YSL gets arrested then Lil Keed dies. Something’s going on bruh YSL is being attacked,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

There’s no way that Young Thug, Gunna, and most of YSL gets arrested then Lil Keed dies. Something’s going on bruh YSL is being attacked — molotov_chucker (@molotov_chucker) May 14, 2022

Prosecutors allege that the YSL collective is a criminal street gang, rather than solely a crew of music artists.

However, the world was witness to the “Drip Too Hard” rapper’s release just yesterday (December 14). In a positive development, information about his release began spreading online.

By pleading guilty to a single charge in the RICO case, the 29-year-old is able to formally admit his guilt while simultaneously maintaining his innocence.

In the process, his sentence of five years with one year to serve in prison is commuting to time served and 500 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Thugger remains behind bars for now.

In other news, 21 Savage has recently spoken out about missing his brothers following a performance with Drake in Atlanta, tweeting out that it “didn’t even feel right without thug and gunna tonight.”

Didn’t even feel right without thug and gunna tonight 💔 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 10, 2022

“LL Takeoff And Keed,” he eventually continued, paying respect to his late collaborators.

LL Takeoff And Keed 💔 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 10, 2022

Long live Lil Keed. Comment your favorite song of his down below in honor of the late rapper. Finally, remember to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

[via] [via]