- RelationshipsD.L. Hughley Says Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union Shouldn't Be Surprised By Reactions To Zaya WadeIn a recent interview, he shares his thoughts on why he sees both side of the situation.By Isaac Fontes
- Songs4L JAVI Kicks Off 2023 With New Song, "Models"The California up-and-comer shows off his melodic flow on the new track.By Isaac Fontes
- SportsDamar Hamlin Reunites With Bills TeammatesBills Linebacker Matthew Milano shared a photo of them together to his Instagram Story on Saturday (January 14).By Isaac Fontes
- SongsDreamer Isioma Drops Off New Song, "F*ck Tha World"The song and video officially dropped on Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDJ Paul Explains Why He Missed Gangsta Boo's FuneralThe Three 6 Mafia producer wasn't present at the service on Saturday (January 14).By Isaac Fontes
- SongsALLBLACK Taps Curren$y For New Song, "Pelicans"The joint track and its music video arrived on Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather Trains Armani White For New Music VideoThe duo appear together in the rapper's new music video, "GOATED," alongside Denzel Curry.By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsKanye & His New Wife Reportedly Have Her Family's SupportThe new couple allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony recently.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureLive Nation's Request To Dismiss Lawsuit In Drakeo The Ruler's Death Denied By JudgeThe judge is siding with Drakeo's brother, Ralfy the Plug, ensuring that the lawsuit will go forward.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureGangsta Boo's Partner Says He Discovered The News Of Her Death Through InstagramEmmet Flores opens up in a recent interview with ABC24 News. By Isaac Fontes
- SongsFly Anakin Shines On New Single, "Blicky Bop"The song serves as the first single to his forthcoming album with producer Foisey, "Skinemaxxx."By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureTony Yayo Reflects On Studio Sessions With Ye, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent & EminemDuring a recent interview with DJ Vlad, the G-Unit rapper expresses how grateful he is for the experiences.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsMillyz Drops Fiery New Song, "YOYO"The Massachusetts native dropped his first solo release of 2023 on Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- ViralLogan Paul Apologizes For CryptoZoo Failure, Plans To Give Out RefundsThe podcaster has finally addressed his NFT game's failure and will be giving back $1.3 million in rewards to players.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Says He Doesn't Have ManagementThe Memphis rapper made the revelation during a recent interview.By Isaac Fontes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Ordered To Pay $1.6 Million In Tax Fraud CaseThe payment is for two of his companies' involvement in criminal tax fraud.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsLogic Drops First Single, "Wake Up" From Forthcoming Album, "College Park"The 32-year-old's debut independent album, "College Park" will be out on February 24.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsGucci Mane & Kodak Black Deliver On New Song, "King Snipe"After announcing the single on Tuesday (January 10), the duo have now officially delivered it.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsOffset & Hit-Boy Link Up For "2 LIVE"The new energetic song even finds the producer rapping a verse of his own.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsPARTYNEXTDOOR Drops New Single, "Her Old Friends"After announcing it earlier in the week, the track officially arrived on streaming services on Friday (January 13). By Isaac Fontes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Weighs In On Gabrielle Union Cheating On Her First Husband: "This Is Hoe Sh*t"During a recent interview with Big Boy, the 47-year-old addressed the actress' recent comments.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureRapper Feezy Lebron Threatened By Crazy CopThe incident occurred on New Year's Eve. The bodycam footage has now gone viral, causing outrage.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Opens Up About His Mother's Injury & PnB Rock's Death In New InterviewThe "Still Think About You" rapper recently sat down with Billboard.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureQuentin Miller Accuses Big Sean Of Attempting To Deny Him Songwriting CreditsThe 33-year-old opened up about the experience during a recent sit-down with DJ Vlad.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDrake Flexes Pharell's Skateboard Pendant & ChainThe Toronto native was spotted rocking the iconic pice of jewelry while in Saint Barths recently.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop Culture50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time List Shared Via Partnership Between Billboard & VibeEach week, the magazines will be sharing the list's next 10 spots. The top 10 will be unveiled during the week of February 6.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureBlack Thought Announces New Joint Album"Glorious Game" will be out on April 14. By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDr. Dre, Lil Wayne & Missy Elliott To Receive Recording Academy Global Impact AwardThe three hip-hop icons will be recipients of the award during the 2023 Grammy week.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureLil Gotit Warns Everyone To Not Post About Lil KeedThe 23-year-old took to an Instagram Live video on Wednesday (January 11) to share the message.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureTrippie Redd Teases Travis Scott, Chief Keef CollabsThere are also rumors of a new album arriving soon.By Isaac Fontes