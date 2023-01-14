Millyz is gearing up to have another great year in 2023. As he continues to bring his momentum into the new year, he returned on Friday (January 13) to drop his brand new single, “YOYO.”

Produced by Rvssian, the booming 808s combine with the bright strings to provide the Massachusetts rapper with a drill-inspired backdrop. Over the beat, Millyz takes his turn at effortlessly flexing his lifestyle and rapping abilities.

He wastes no time showing off his lyricism. “I seen my dawg turn b*tch and I seen real turn fake / There’s too many rats and snakes / Stick in the back of the Wraith / Tell ’em ‘back up,’ need space,” he kicks off his first verse.

“Shorty a demon, face of an angel / My diamond chains get tangled / I’m in the field, stripes like a bengal,” the 31-year-old explicitly continues in his second verse.

Additionally, an accompanying music video also arrives alongside the new song. During the entertaining video, he turns up to his new banger at various different locations.

Over the course of the past several years, the 31-year-old lyricist has been consistently working towards keeping his Blanco series alive. The most recent addition is the fifth instalment, Blanco 5. The 17-track tape was released last August and boasts features from the likes of Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, Mozzy and others. The original instalment saw its release in 2018.

Millyz is also a frequent collaborator of Chris Webbby and the late great DJ Kay Slay. Additionally, he appears on Jadakiss‘ last solo album, 2020’s Ignatius. On “Gov’t Cheese,” he joins DeJ Loaf and Nino Man for an expressive song about fighting through tribulations.

Make sure to stream Millyz’s “YOYO” on either Spotify or SoundCloud down below. Afterwards, comment your thoughts. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don’t wanna take no photos

Please don’t send shots at me, ’cause I’ma spin back like yoyo

Shooter with me, that’s bro-bro

We gettin’ chicken, pollo