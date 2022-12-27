With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.

As the NY Post reports, the accused heretic successfully predicted many past events. Among them are 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and Hitler’s rise to power. His foresight is undeniably pessimistic in nature, which is why he’s known as the “prophet of doom.”

Michel de Nostredame, aka Nostradamus (1503-1566) french astrologer and doctor, engraving, colorized document (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

His bleak outlook is said to be a result of the Old Testament and the trauma of losing both his wife and children to illness at a young age. In 1555 he published Les Prophéties, in which he describes future wars, civil unrest, assassinations, and the like.

For 2022, the late figure prophesized about the rise of AI, cryptocurrency’s conquering power, and a sudden rise in cannibalism due to ongoing inflation. In December we can confidently say that bitcoin was a flop, cost of living is higher than ever, and Evan Peters’ rendition of Jeffrey Dahmer became one of the most popular shows on Netflix this year.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Nostradamus’ worldview hasn’t changed much for 2023. According to him global warming will continue to cause more problems, such as an increase in fish deaths.

“Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil,” he wrote centuries ago.

Elsewhere, he seems to speak of the fall of the monarchy when describing “Celestial fire on the royal edifice.” If taken literally this could mean an actual meteor or other blaze striking Buckingham Palace. However, it’s possibly a metaphor for the “bombshell” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries.

It’s no secret that the threat of World War III has been imminent for some time now, with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At this point, even Nostradamus wouldn’t be surprised to see more severe conflict break out around the globe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Informal Summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on December 26, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

“Seven months great war, people dead through evil,” is his book’s prediction. If you think that’s bad, just wait until you hear what he has to say next.

On top of all the other aforementioned chaos, Nos also believes 2023 will see the arrival of a highly unwanted guest. “The antichrist very soon annihilates the three. Twenty-seven years his war will last. The unbelievers are dead, captive, exiled. With blood, human bodies, water and red hail covering the earth.”

Do you think any of Nostradamus’ writings will come true next year? Let us know below. Also, if you’re curious about astrology, check out our analysis of Kanye West’s birth chart to learn more here.

