- PoliticsDonald Trump Offers Ominous Message To His BaseDonald Trump has been spending a lot of time in public as of late.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNostradamus' 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The MonarchyThe 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reaffirms That U.S. Will Not Engage In War With Russia Over UkraineJoe Biden says that the U.S. will not be involved in a war with Russia over Ukraine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsU.S. Army Discredits Text Messages Claiming Recipients Have Been Drafted For WarA little concerned for anyone who actually believed those texts.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsTory Lanez Offers Thought-Provoking Take On Donald Trump & Iran WarTory Lanez thinks Trump's airstrike was conducted with the 2020 election in mind.By Alex Zidel
- BeefMeek Mill Dubbed A Hypocrite By DJ Akademiks For Tweet About US SoldiersDJ Akademiks doesn't agree that being at war is like being "in the trenches."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJoey Bada$$ Wants No Part In Potential World War III: "I WILL NOT BE YOUR SOLDIER"Joey Bada$$ will not be partaking in any sort of draft.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Orders Airstrike That Killed Iranian General, Twitter Shares WWIII MemesMajor General Qassem Soleimani was reportedly responsible for the deaths of many American servicemen.By Erika Marie