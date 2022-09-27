The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.

This week, Uproxx premieres its new show Fresh Pair hosted by legendary producer Just Blaze and Katty Customs, a streetwear designer as well as sneakers restorer and customizer. Guests include The Game, T.I., Redman, EL-P, Jim Jones, Styles P, will.i.am, and Jadakiss.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

On the show, Katty and Blaze sit down with these artists to talk about important moments in their careers and then based on those conversations, the hosts create a one-of-a-kind pair of kicks tailored to the artist, specifically.

During Jadakiss’s appearance, Katty asked him to name his Top 5 Voices that he likes in Hip Hop.

“This show is amazing because nobody ever asked me who I think got the Top 5, or Top 3, or any type of voices,” said Jada. “And it took me a while—that’s like, education in music, just to know the different, sonically of people’s voices… Just somebody’s voice to add on what they bring to the table.”

“Just unique voices for me, as I start learning about it, I think Guru, rest in peace, he had an ill voice,” the rapper continued. “[Method Man], you know, when the Wu came, Meth’s voice was deep and raspy and he has an ill voice. Big, with that nasal…it sounds like he’s having a hard time breathing but that’s making his cadence extra crazy. Tone Loc, gotta shout out Tone Loc. Tone Loc’s voice was ill.”

For his fifth choice, Jadakiss had to give his final pick to the clearly recognizable stylings of Nas. Check out the clip and the trailer for Fresh Pair below.