Fivio Foreign’s remained at the top of his game since the year started and clearly, he’s not allowing anything to slow down his momentum.

The rapper came through this week with his latest single, “Sicc & Tired.” On his new release, Fivio showcases his vulnerable side and confronts his darkest thoughts. Though the production is rooted in the Brooklyn drill, the softer and melodious sounds offer some insight into Fivio’s versatility.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Fivio Foreign performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

As the year closes, “Sicc & Tired” finds Fivio Foreign looking back at some of his wins and his regrets. He reflects on the hard work put in to provide for his family. At the same time, while also looking at violence and death. “I’m trying to survive, I’m focused on these bands,” he raps. “Shout out to my daughter/ I do more for them than anybody in this world can offer them.”

Fivio Foreign offers a rare glimpse into his personal life on “Sicc & Tired,” while also providing fans with insight on his maturity and growth.

Aside from his latest offering, Fivio Foreign’s had one helluva year that cemented his name in hip-hop. Not only did he secure a strong bond with Ye (prior to his recent controversy) but the two also worked alongside Alicia Keys on “City Of Gods.” The single kicked off the campaign for his debut album, The B.I.B.L.E..

In addition to his debut album, he also hit the studio with Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara for “Giants On 3.”

Check his new single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I got some killers that’s willin’ to die

If you look you see the drill in they eyes

They don’t give it, then I’m stealin’ the prize

I’m at the top, but I’m still on the rise