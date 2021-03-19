brooklyn drill
- MusicSheff G & Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Arrested In Brooklyn ShootingsSheff G and Sleepy Hallow have been arrested as part of a massive murder case. By Cole Blake
- SongsPop Smoke & Jay Gwuapo's "Lefty" Arrives In FullPop Smoke holds down the hook on Jay Gwuapo's "Lefty." By Aron A.
- SongsLola Brooke Gets "So DISRESPECTFUL" On Her New SongThe "Don't Play With It" artist makes a statement on her first drop of 2023. By Aron A.
- BeefFivio Foreign Claps Back After 22Gz Questions His Street CredFivio Foreign reacts after 22Gz questions his gang ties. By Aron A.
- SongsFivio Foreign Links Up With Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh On New Single "Notice Me"Fivio Foreign locks in with rising drill stars, Jenn Carter, Tata, and Kyle Ricch, for his latest release, “Notice Me.”By Aron A.
- SongsFivio Foreign Is "Sicc & Tired" On New SingleFivio Foreign drops off "Sicc & Tired." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDusty Locane In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Gun ChargesAfter turning himself in, the Brooklyn rapper is set to serve one to three years in prison.By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesRah Swish Closes The Year With "The Old Me" MixtapeRah Swish delivers his new mixtape, "The Old Me." By Aron A.
- Original ContentLola Brooke Wants To Make Jay-Z Proud: The "Don't Play With It" Rapper On Brooklyn Drill, Kim Kardashian & Pusha T Co-Signs & MoreLola Brooke joins HNHH to kick off 12 Days Of Christmas to discuss "Don't Play With Me," performing in front of Jay-Z & meeting Pusha T and Meek Mill. By Aron A.
- MixtapesDusty Locane Drops Off "Catch Da Flu"Dusty Locane shares his new EP, "CATCH DA FLU."By Aron A.
- SongsFivio Foreign Locks In With Rvssian For “1 On 3”Fivio Foreign’s latest banger arrives alongside ski mask-clad visuals.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentGov Ball Had An Opportunity To Make A Statement, Instead, They Played It SafeNew York’s biggest music festival reflected the city’s uncomfortable relationship with its biggest sub-genre. By Cole Blake
- ReviewsFivio Foreign "B.I.B.L.E." Album ReviewFivio Foreign’s debut album shoots for the stars.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicFivio Foreign Shares Cover Art For "B.I.B.L.E"Fivio Foreign's debut album is due out on April 8th. By Aron A.
- Original ContentSleepy Hallow Details Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Appreciation, Sheff G Relationship & MoreSleepy Hallow talks Kendrick Lamar's "The Art Of Peer Pressure," coming up with Sheff G, and "Still Sleep?" deluxe edition on the latest episode of "On The Come Up." By Aron A.
- Music22Gz Asks Why He Was Left Off Summer Jam Lineup & Says He Created Brooklyn Drill22Gz called out Hot 97 for being left off the Summer Jam 2021 lineup.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsPop Smoke "Faith" ReviewThe twenty-song project contains more filler than substance but the highs are a firm reminder of Pop Smoke’s colossal presence.By Aron A.
- NewsBizzy Banks Releases New Project "Same Energy" Featuring PnB RockBrooklyn drill rapper Bizzy Banks is back with a new project called "Same Energy."By Alex Zidel
- NewsSleepy Hallow Wakes The World Up On Debut Album "Still Sleep?"Winners Circle's Sleepy Hallow arrives with his debut album "Still Sleep?"By Alex Zidel
- MusicBrooklyn Drill Rapper Supa Gates Dead At 25Brooklyn Drill rapper Supa Gates has been confirmed dead at 25 after succumbing to gunshot injuries. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBizzy Banks Calls Out CJ For Allegedly Jacking His Flow & LingoBizzy Banks accuses CJ of stealing his flow and lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBrooklyn Drill Rapper 22Gz Drops New Mixtape "The Blixky Tape 2"22Gz releases his new mixtape "The Blixky Tape 2" with features from Jackboy, CoachDaGhost, and more.By Alex Zidel