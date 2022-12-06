Dusty Locane’s keeping the momentum high as the year comes to an end. The rapper made a mark in 2021 as the hype around his “ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN FREESTYLE” picked up. Though critics and fans often compared him to Pop Smoke, it hasn’t limited him. In fact, he continues proving that he’s a dominant force in his own right and uplifting the New York drill scene.

This week, the rapper released his latest body of work, Catch Da Flu. On the new project, he showcases his growth in the past two years. “I went from nothing in my bank account to $40K for a feature,” he raps through his deep gravelly voice on “TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS.” The 5-song opus captures his hunger, especially after having such a prolific year so far.

CATCH DA FLU is largely produced by Kajun Waters, who handled five out of the six tracks. However, Dusty also links up with Revenge of Mozart and Scubaliciouss for “BLOC WORC FREESTYLE (9HQ5).” It’s a short effort but one that continues to showcase Dusty Locane honing into his strengths and delivering blistering bangers.

CATCH DA FLU actually serves as Dusty’s fourth offering of the year. He unveiled ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN in August, featuring all three parts of the eponymous song. Then, he linked up with Rah Swish, Onpointlikeop and Ron Suno for SAY DAT, a collaborative effort that helped amalgamate the different drill sounds in each borough of New York.

It seems as if Dusty Locane is also revving up to elevate his team. Earlier this year, he dropped off NIGHTMARE ON FIFTH, highlighting himself and the artists he’s associated with.

We’re certainly not complaining about the influx of new music from Dusty Locane this year. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing just as much from him in the new year.