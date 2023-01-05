Dusty Locane and Kajun Waters have teamed up for a special collaborative EP.

On Thursday, the two artists came through with their new joint project, -95 DEGREES. The latest offering is a quick 9-song offering with a sole feature coming from Fergie Baby. Kajun Waters showcases his versatile sound while also pushing Dusty Locane to explore beyond his usual drill stylings.

On the first track, “SAILS” ft. Fergie Baby, Kajun Waters provides breezy production that has more of a West Coast vibes to it. Fergie Baby comes through with smooth delivery but it’s Dusty Locane who comes through with a surprising performance. He maintains his gritty, cut-throat style but he’s also showcasing his melodies even further.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Dusty Locane attends a private dinner at Jue Lan Club on July 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Still, Kajun Waters provides a comfort zone for Dusty Locane, who continues to showcase his drill stylings on other songs like “DANGEROUS.”

The project also contains the previously released remix of Kajun Waters single, “Chevelle.”

Dusty Locane’s coming off of an incredibly productive 2022, specifically within the final months of the year. After releasing ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN, he teamed up with a few other frontrunners of the drill movement for a special collaborative effort. Alongside Rah Swish, Ron Suno, and Onpointlikeop, they shared SAY DAT. Finally, Locane dropped off NIGHTMARE ON DA FIFTH compilation before closing out 2022 with the release of CATCH DA FLU.

Kajun Waters is undoubtedly up to big things in 2023. The producer earned credits on Jim Jones and DJ Drama’s WE SET THE TRENDS single, including the titular track ft. Migos. On top of that, he clocked in new collaborations with artists like Don Q, Rah Swish, and City Morgue.

-95 DEGREES is clearly setting the tone for both artists this year, and we’re excited to see what else they have in store.

Make sure you peep Dusty Locane and Kajun Waters’ new EP, -95 DEGREES below.