Dusty Locane
- MixtapesDusty Locane & Kajun Waters Team Up On "-95 DEGREES" EPDusty Locane and Kajun Waters kick the year off on a high note with the release of "-95 DEGREES."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDusty Locane In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Gun ChargesAfter turning himself in, the Brooklyn rapper is set to serve one to three years in prison.By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesDusty Locane Drops Off "Catch Da Flu"Dusty Locane shares his new EP, "CATCH DA FLU."By Aron A.
- MixtapesDusty Locane Welcomes The Spooky Season With "Nightmare On The 5th"Dusty Locane shares his latest project, "Nightmare On The 5th." By Aron A.
- NewsDusty Locane, Rah Swish, OnPointLikeOp & Run Suno Team Up On "Say Dat" EPDusty Locane, Ron Suno, Rah Swish and Onpointlikeop bring unity to New York's drill scene on their new joint EP, "Say Dat."By Aron A.
- NewsDusty Locane Drops New EP "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN"The 7-track project is filled with heat.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsDUSTY LOCANE Unleashes Debut Album "UNTAMED"Brooklyn rapper DUSTY LOCANE releases his debut album "UNTAMED" featuring Yung Bleu, Rah Swish, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDusty Locane Shows Us "CANES WORLD" Before Next Week's AlbumDusty Locane's debut album "UNTAMED" drops next Friday.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsDusty Locane & 8anditt Connect On "Best Friend""Best Friend" marks Dusty Locane's fifth single this year and first collaboration with 8anditt.By Joe Abrams
- NewsDusty Locane Returns With Menacing Flows On "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN, Pt. 2 (PICTURE ME)"Dusty Locane continues to climb the ranks of the Brooklyn drill movement.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDusty Locane Connects With Onpointlikeop On "MOVE DOLEY"Dusty Locane and Onpointlikeop serve up a gritty banger on their new collab, "MOVE DOLEY."By Aron A.
- NewsBrooklyn Rapper Dusty Locane Returns With Drill Single "Rumble"Dusty Locane releases his new single "Rumble" following a string of viral success on TikTok.By Alex Zidel