Dusty Locane’s 2022 run has been an impressive one. He kicked things off with the release of Rolling N Controllin EP following the success of the eponymous track. Then, he made a strong alliance with fellow New York drill rappers Ron Suno and Rah Swish for their collaborative effort, SAY DAT.

Today, Locane’s celebrating Halloween with the release of his latest project, Nightmare On The 5th. However, this one doesn’t solely highlight Locane. Nightmare On The 5th provides introductions to a few of his closest associates such as 3kizzy, Kajun Waters, and SFIV5. Addutuibakkt, Stelly Hundo, OMB Jay Dee, and Tata appear on the tracklist.

Nightmare On The 5th brings a spooky feel to his drill sound for an excellent soundtrack for this Halloween. Press play on the project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.