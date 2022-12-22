Rah Swish is keeping his foot on the gas following a highly productive 2022. The drill rapper’s remained active throughout the year with several projects and singles.

In the past week, Rah Swish slid through with his latest work, The Old Me. The 7-song body of work is a triumphant body of work that finds him showcasing his hard-hitting delivery over infectious drill production. The project kicks off with the previously released single, “Tell ‘Em.” The record samples Soulja Boy’s “Crank Dat” which Rah Swish recharges with his intense delivery and drill sounds. The project also includes the single, “Finish What I Started,” which arrived just before the album’s release.

The Old Me finds Rah Swish holding it down on his own without a single feature. However, he brings on a slew of excellent products like KinoDa1, Kajun Water, Bordeaux, and more.

This marks Rah Swish’s second project of the year and first solo offering of 2022. The rapper previously linked up with Ron Suno, Dusty Locane, and Onpointlikeop for their joint project Say Dat. Prior to that, Swish delivered a string of singles including collaborations alongside Don Q and Ron Suno.

In the past few years, Rah Swish became a pivotal force in New York’s drill scene. 2020’s Woo Forever put a spotlight on him before he made a major statement the following year with MAYOR OF THE STREETS. Around the same time, he also had a major presence on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Faith on songs like “Brush Em” and “Dont Know Em.”

Check out the latest body of work from Rah Swish below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of The Old Me.