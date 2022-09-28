pop smoke
- MusicPop Smoke's Murder Reportedly Connected To Rapper Found Dead In BarrelL.A. rapper Sirtanky was found dead in a barrel on the shores of Malibu, and police are reportedly investigating whether this was retaliation for Pop's death.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original Content7 Rappers Who Have Won Posthumous Awards: Pop Smoke, Tupac & MoreDeath and hip-hop are far too close to each other. Here is a list of 7 rappers who posthumously received awards. By Mike Fugere
- MusicPop Smoke Murderer Confesses To Killing HimAn 18-year-old has finally confessed to the crime three years after it took place.By Noah Grant
- MusicPop Smoke Mural Gets A Much-Needed UpdateThe internet is still not happy with the artist who "fixed" Pop Smoke's mural. By James Jones
- Pop CulturePop Smoke Murder: What We Know About His KillersHere's everything you need to know about the trial surrounding Pop Smoke's murder. By Jessica Lyons
- ViralPop Smoke Mural Gets Roasted OnlineMany people believe that a new rendition of the late rapper's likeness in an unknown location looks absolutely nothing like him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentBest Songs From Fivio Foreign, RankedFivio has been lighting up the drill scene, so we're looking at some of his best tracks.By Michael Lusigi
- CrimePop Smoke Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty, Sentenced To 4 Years: ReportThe 20-year-old was sentenced to four months in a juvenile facility for his role in Pop Smoke's murder. By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke's Best SongsPop Smoke was one of the most unique rappers of our generation, re-popularizing the drill scene in New York. Today, we review his best songs. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicPolo G Was Supposed To Be With Pop Smoke The Day He DiedPolo also shared insight into what Pop was like in the studio.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePop Smoke's Mural Reportedly VandalizedPhotos of the damage began surfacing online on Wednesday (December 28).By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesRah Swish Closes The Year With "The Old Me" MixtapeRah Swish delivers his new mixtape, "The Old Me." By Aron A.
- TVPop Smoke's Murder Detailed By Woman Who Witnessed ShootingA firsthand witness told Van Lathan about Pop's final moments.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent Reveals Whether He Thinks Hip-Hop Is More Violent Now50 Cent says social media plays a big role in the rising number of deaths of rappers. By Aron A.
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Denies Linking With Pop Smoke's ExThe rappers had some tension prior to Pop's tragic death, and although 6ix9ine can be antagonizing, he set the record straight.By Balen Mautone
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Pays Homage To Fallen Rappers At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsThe Brooklyn rapper paid tribute to PnB Rock, Pop Smoke and more. By Lamar Banks
- Music50 Cent Debuts Trailer For New "Hip Hop Homicides" Series XXXTENTACION, Pop Smoke, King Von and more are featured in the trailer. By Lamar Banks