Pop Smoke's Killer Apologizes Before Receiving His Sentence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 794 Views
Pop Smoke Killer Apology Sentence Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Corey Walker took accountability for his role in the murder of Pop Smoke, which was also carried out by three other killers.

Corey Walker, the sole adult charged with the murder of Pop Smoke, apologized in court to the rapper's family and to his close ones on Friday (February 21), per Rolling Stone. In Los Angeles, the court handed him a 29-year sentence for the 2020 incident following a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery. The charges also involved multiple gun and gang caveats. During his apology, Walker also thanked his defense lawyers Kellen Davis and Deion Benjamin for "helping [him] avoid a much more harsh punishment."

"Even though the Jackson family isn’t here in court today, I would like to sincerely apologize for my unforgivable actions," Corey Walker remarked concerning his role in the murder of Pop Smoke. "Although there’s no apology that amounts to the taking of someone’s life. I would also like to take this opportunity to apologize to my family for the pain and embarrassment that they have endured over the last five years, as well as an apology to my community. [...] Today I take responsibility for my dreadful partake in these crimes. And as I begin my road to rehabilitation, I assure you that I will steer clear from negative behavior."

Pop Smoke Death

Pop Smoke was murdered by four individuals in a Los Angeles Airbnb on February 19, 2020, almost exactly five years ago at press time. Specifically, Corey Walker drove a group of three teenagers (convicted in juvenile court) to the property occupied at that time by the New York MC, real name Bashar Jackson. Walker's plea deal replaced a murder charge with a manslaughter one, which removed the possibility of a life sentence without parole. "Corey Walker was not an innocent participant in any of this. He was the mastermind ringleader in the planning, driving and provision of weapons to minors,” Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams reportedly remarked to Rolling Stone.

"It’s over for everybody except for me," Pop Smoke's mother told the publication concerning this case's end. "This never ends for me. And that’s unfair. I’m grateful that the culprits were caught. I appreciate they got justice to the fullest extent of the law. But my life doesn’t change. I still don’t have my son. I will continue to work on his legacy, but that’s also a constant reminder that he’s not here."

