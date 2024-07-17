Pop Smoke's Mother Reacts To His Alleged Killer's Disrespectful Interview Comments

Following his release from a juvenile detention facility, Blockstar admitted that he wasn't sorry for his alleged role in Pop Smoke's murder.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke's alleged killer Blockstar sat down with Adam22 for an interview on No Jumper. During their conversation, he made several comments that fans found disrespectful. He claimed, for example, that he deserved a more severe sentence for his alleged crimes. He also said that he's not sorry for his actions.

“I’m not sorry for anything at all, it shouldn’t have happened but a lot of n***as die every day and he was rapping about it so no I’m not sorry but my condolences to his family,” Blackstar explained. He and Adam22 both received a great deal of backlash as a result, with many arguing that Blockstar shouldn't have been given a platform at all.

Audrey Jackson Claims "Life Is Done" For Blockstar

Now, Pop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson has shared her take on the interview during a chat with TT Torrez for Tap In With TT. According to her, she's not usually tuned in for disrespectful comments about her late son. Often, however, she hears about them from her supporters. While it still bothers her to hear Blockstar speak about the murder the way he does, she knows that for her own sake, she simply has to "let that go." She says that if she doesn't, it'll "eat [her] up."