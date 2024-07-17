Nicki Minaj & Pop Smoke's Mothers Spotted At A Queens Fashion Show Together

The duo look good for their age.

The mothers of Nicki Minaj and the late Pop Smoke appear to be friendly. At a recent fashion show in Queens, the two entered the venue together, looking stylish as they did. Fans remarked that Minaj's mother looked just like her. "Well, we know what Nicki will look like when she's older. They are twins," said one Instagram user.

Pop Smoke and Nicki Minaj are both from New York City, and both grew into very popular hip-hop acts. Minaj was raised in Queens, coming from Trinidad & Tobago when she was five years old. Pop Smoke was born and raised in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn. Hip-hop fans considered Pop Smoke to be the heir apparent to 50 Cent. 50 was even the executive producer of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Pop's debut album, which was released posthumously after he was tragically murdered in Los Angeles. It is unclear how close Minaj and Pop were during the latter's life, but she paid tribute to him after his death.

Nicki Minaj and Pop Smoke's Mothers At Queens Fashion Show

Nicki Minaj has been on tour for Pink Friday 2 since March. The rapper has been in the middle of several controversies this year. In January, Megan addressed her and her husband on "Hiss," after a years-long cold war that's also included fellow New York rapper Cardi B. Minaj responded with "Big Foot," which fans and critics alike panned. Fans were quick to begin discussions about its place among the worst diss tracks of all time. Dutch authorities also arrested her in The Netherlands while she was on tour, though she was quickly released.