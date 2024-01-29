Nicki Minaj Unleashes Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track "Big Foot": Stream

After a weekend of social media warfare, various Instagram Live shots, Twitter tirades, and a whole lot more, Nicki Minaj's diss track aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, "Big Foot," is finally here. If you're just catching up on this story, here's the gist of it. Megan dropped her single "HISS" last week, which contained a not-so-subliminal dig at her fellow femcee, plus plenty of other names. After folks reacted wildly to it online, Nicki came through with some responses on social media: some typed, others spoke, but none recorded or rapped as bars. Now, we finally have the response cut, and all that's left to do is see whether the Houston MC will respond in kind.

On that last note, up until this point, Megan Thee Stallion's been content to ignore the hullabaloo for now and enjoy the success of "HISS." But these new bars from Nicki Minaj, taking aim at her skill level, the Tory Lanez case, and her inner circle, might inspire the "Cobra" to leave the cave. As far as the instrumental, it's classic Barbz fare, with the energy and bombast that you would expect to contain and highlight such a powerful personality. However, "Big Foot" isn't perfect (no diss song is, and that's what makes them compelling), and fans will likely debate its worth until the next one drops. While it's sad to see two females clash in a male-driven world that's profiting off their beef, we can't pretend like this competitiveness and foot-on-necks attitude isn't exciting, compelling, and commendable.

Regardless, the "WAP" hitmaker has plenty of proven talent, supporters, and fire to bite back hard, so we're excited to see the showdown as long as the bars are good. If it's just for social media, why bother? But enough about us: what did you think of Nicki Minaj's new Megan Thee Stallion diss track "Big Foot" and the shots fired here, both spoken-word and with raps? Drop your thoughts on all this in the comments and log back into HNHH for more on this rivalry and more great music releases around the clock.

