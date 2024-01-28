Erykah Badu Trolls Nicki Minaj Amid Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are locked in war right now, with some more diss tracks on the way and a whole lot of social media hullabaloo. However, as this drags other celebrities into the fray, we think some people are too quick to cast judgement on whose side they're on. Moreover, Barbz apparently got Erykah Badu to speak with them and comment on the whole thing, including one particular fan (@ItsLeKid on Twitter) who she was already speaking to. When they brought up "the Queen of Rap," the soul legend questioned who that was, which prompted them to hilariously and jokingly call her "b***h" for a second before apologizing.

Furthermore, this comes after she reposted a picture of Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram, which led many of Nicki Minaj's supporters to declare her as an enemy. Regardless, if anything at all, there's very little to suggest that Erykah Badu is actually against the Trinidadian MC, which means that this is mostly fans hyping things up. In fact, Le Kid said on the social media platform that they "were all trolling each other," so this isn't a serious clash. Still, it's not like the Dallas native is a completely neutral voice in this fight.

For example, she and Megan Thee Stallion have a pretty tight relationship, always showing each other love and support as fellow Texas superstars. Perhaps Erykah Badu's repost of Meg's picture is simply her way of uplifting a fellow Southern artist. Also, we doubt that anyone other than Nicki Minaj and Thee Stallion are truly combative in this sense, as most of us are waiting for the lyrical showdown to make a call. While this could go a hundred different ways, it's useless to speculate if every little detail falls under such automatic and reactionary scrutiny on both ends.

Meanwhile, we know that if the Mama's Gun musician is in a beef, she will make that very clear online. DJ Akademiks recently learned that the hard way, so given past context, we can't really get too pressed about this particular exchange. But one thing's for sure: this feud will definitely get more ugly with time, and more people will likely fall in these rappers' sights. For more news on Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Erykah Badu, stay up to date on HNHH.

