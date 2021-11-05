Twitter Spaces
- MusicNicki Minaj Has A Warning For Lyor Cohen And YouTubeNicki believes the multi-company music executive is part of a scheme within the media and the Internet to sabotage her work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicErykah Badu Trolls Nicki Minaj Amid Megan Thee Stallion Beef"Who's the Queen of Rap again?" the soul legend asked a fan, who then claimed on Twitter that they "were all trolling each other."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B's "Cr*zy A** Outbursts" A Result Of Fans' Behaviour, She SaysThe internet has Bardi stressed out this month.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCardi B Responds To Offset's Deleted Cheating Accusation: "Don’t Play With Me"Cardi B has responded to Offset's since deleted post about cheating.By Cole Blake
- MusicSwizz Beatz Clarifies Jay-Z & Lil Wayne Collab On "Hip Hop 50, Vol. 2"In reality, the legendary producer was just referring to a freestyle that Hov did while on tour, but people thought it would be a full feature.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Slams Haters Trying To Pin Her Against NormaniThe "Surprise" songstress admitted that, although she thinks there's room for both of them to shine, she is jealous of Normani's chest.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Says Her Upcoming "For The Night" Single Is About GunnaThe "Have Mercy" singer was constantly dodging Wunna relationship rumours earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJay-Z Recalls Biggie Wanting Them To Move To Atlanta Together In 1996Jay-Z says Biggie wanted the two of them to move to Atlanta together during the height of their careers. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDiddy Gives JAY-Z Flowers For "Filling" Biggie & Tupac's Shoes After Their Deaths"That’s just me being a student of the game and loving the game and loving the culture and wanting to push the culture forward," HOV said during the Twitter Spaces in celebration of Biggie's 50th yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJay-Z Praises Frank Ocean For Playing By His Own RulesJay-Z and Alicia Keys share their thoughts on Frank Ocean's artistry during a discussion on Twitter Spaces.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJay-Z Speaks On "Verzuz": "No One Can Stand On That Stage With Me"He visited Alicia Keys' Twitter Space chat and spoke on Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Jadakiss, and much more.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Calls Kanye West's Comments About "The Blueprint" & Just Blaze "Unfair"Hov reacted to Ye's "Drink Champs" episode saying "everyone is entitled to their opinion" but denied that Just Blaze copied anyone on "The Blueprint."By Erika Marie