Cardi B Explains Why She Blasted Offset & His Mother For Allegedly Robbing Her

There's certainly been no shortage of drama in the world of Cardi B and her ex Offset in recent months. The two performers decided to go their separate ways last summer shortly before announcing that they were expecting their third child together. They've seen their fair share of ups and downs ever since, going after one another online, trading insults, and more.

Just this week, for example, Cardi went off on both Offset and his mother Latabia Woodward. He accused Woodward of stealing from her, and while she didn't provide much more information than that, she seemed extremely fed up. "I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose," she alleged, per Billboard. "Where are the Christmas gifts at?" From there, she once again demanded that Offset sign their divorce papers.

Cardi B Claims She Had To Crash Out To "Release Stress" Amid Offset Drama

Now, during another recent chat with fans on Twitter Spaces, Cardi has addressed the explosive rant. According to her, while crashing out may not always be the best look, it certainly helps to relieve stress. “Yes, I crashed the f*ck out and I don’t give a f*ck. That’s just how I am," she claimed. "Sometimes people got to crash out to release stress. People act like being nonchalant is the way to go. While being nonchalant looks better, it doesn’t always make you feel better.”