Cardi B Expertly Shuts Down Troll Who Reduced Her To A “TikTok Rapper”

Cardi B is certainly no stranger to fending off hate on the internet, and this weekend was no exception. After TikTok became unavailable to users in the United States last night, one critic hopped online to throw some serious shade. "Now all the tik tok female rappers gotta find real jobs," they wrote alongside a series of laughing emojis. "You first! @iamcardib."

The femcee didn't hesitate to fire back, clarifying that her career would be perfectly fine with or without TikTok. She even took the opportunity to flex a major offer she recently received from a pharmaceutical company. "Babe I'm getting 7million dollar offers to do my own vitamins I can retire you from your flipping burger job by tomorrow," she said. "Thank me tho I been helping you get your 8.99$ twitter checks [kiss emoji]." This is far from the first time Cardi set the record straight recently, however.

Earlier this month, she went after her ex Offset and his mother Latabia Woodward during a fiery Twitter Spaces rant. She accused the two of them of stealing from her, questioned where their kids' Christmas gifts were, and more. She even demanded that the former Migos member sign their divorce papers once and for all. Afterward, some fans called her out for bringing her family drama to the internet, questioning whether or not that was the right move. According to her, it was necessary to relieve some of her stress, despite it not being the best look.