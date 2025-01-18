Cardi B Claims BIA Doesn't Write Her Own Raps In Fiery Rant

Cardi B couldn't miss for a couple years. It seemed like every song she got on was a hit or at least a song worth talking about. The rapper has become more of a social media presence than a chart-topper in the last few years, though. Most of the headlines she makes are due to the outbursts and social media beefs she has with her ex, Offset. Cardi B popped off yet again on Friday. This time, though, it was connected to the music. She delved into her songwriting process, and criticized BIA for not putting actually writing lyrics.

The rant was unexpected, given that Cardi B was being open about the help she has with songwriting. She told her fans she she writes all of her aggressive bars by herself. "Why do you think my raps be so f*cking witty," she told her followers. "That's me. The way I be rapping, the way I be writing. I talk mad sh*t for like two hours, record what I f*cking say." She then goes back and takes the best lines and puts them in a song. "I'm just naturally a sh*t talker," Cardi B asserted. "Always been like that." This talent is why she claims she does not respect BIA.

Cardi B Admits To Getting Songwriting Help

Cardi B claims BIA gave her a hard time for not writing her own raps. She did not like that one bit. "B*tch who the f*ck even are you," she said about BIA. "I'll chew you the f*ck up. You expect me to believe that you write your own raps?." Cardi B proceeded to call out BIA for not being able to go "toe to toe" with her and not knowing what to say in response. The rapper was amused by the fact that BIA would attempt to call her pen into question. She even laughed while recounting the story. The most interesting part of the rant, however, came when Cardi B admitted to getting songwriting help. She informed her fans that she does collaborate with songwriter Pardi Fontaine.