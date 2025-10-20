Cardi B added more fuel to her beef with BIA on Sunday by sharing a teaser on Instagram for an upcoming music video for her song, "Pretty & Petty." On the Am I the Drama? track, she disses her long-time rival by rapping: "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head/ Baow, I’m dead."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section had mixed reactions. "Girl, the moment has passed and we don’t care. Move along," one user wrote. Another added: "This drama is old tiring and boring can we bring attention to more important things that’s going on in the world!"

Cardi B & Bia Beef

Cardi B and BIA have been at odds since 2023, when they both released songs featuring a sample of Missy Elliot’s 1999 hit, “She’s a B*tch.” In the time since, they've targeted one another on multiple songs and in several social media posts. Cardi reignited the feud by dropping Am I the Drama? back in September.

During an interview with Billboard published on Monday, BIA explained why she didn't issue a response from her to Cardi B on her new album, BIANCA. “If I was to ever address it again, I would never attach it to my album, because this is a beautiful body of work that I believe in,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to disservice this and overshadow it with noise or negativity.” BIA dropped the project on October 10.