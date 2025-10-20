Cardi B Ruthlessly Disses BIA In Teaser For "Pretty & Petty" Music Video

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
The Instagram post from Cardi B comes after BIA finally dropped her newest album, "BIANCA," earlier this month.

Cardi B added more fuel to her beef with BIA on Sunday by sharing a teaser on Instagram for an upcoming music video for her song, "Pretty & Petty." On the Am I the Drama? track, she disses her long-time rival by rapping: "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head/ Baow, I’m dead."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section had mixed reactions. "Girl, the moment has passed and we don’t care. Move along," one user wrote. Another added: "This drama is old tiring and boring can we bring attention to more important things that’s going on in the world!"

Cardi B & Bia Beef

Cardi B and BIA have been at odds since 2023, when they both released songs featuring a sample of Missy Elliot’s 1999 hit, “She’s a B*tch.” In the time since, they've targeted one another on multiple songs and in several social media posts. Cardi reignited the feud by dropping Am I the Drama? back in September.

During an interview with Billboard published on Monday, BIA explained why she didn't issue a response from her to Cardi B on her new album, BIANCA. “If I was to ever address it again, I would never attach it to my album, because this is a beautiful body of work that I believe in,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to disservice this and overshadow it with noise or negativity.” BIA dropped the project on October 10.

BIA is just one of several artists Cardi B has been beefing with in recent weeks. She's also been trading shots on social media with JT, Nicki Minaj, and more. In other news, she and her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child together. Cardi announced the pregnancy along with the release of Am I the Drama? She also shared several kids with her ex-husband, Offset.

