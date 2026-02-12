Cardi B Shades BIA With Mute Challenge On “Little Miss Drama” Tour

Cardi B and BIA have been at odds for several months now. In September, the Grammy-winner even unleashed on the former Sisterhood Of Hip Hop star on her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? In the track "Pretty & Petty," she goes after BIA's appearance, career, and more.

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread," she raps.

Now, she's preparing to perform the song in several cities across North America, as she just kicked off her "Little Miss Drama" tour. Her first stop was at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena yesterday (February 11), where she introduced a new mute challenge. The challenge is to remain silent after Cardi says to name five BIA songs, as seen in a clip shared by Pop Base. According to her, this shouldn't be a challenge at all.

At the time of writing, BIA has not publicly addressed the challenge. She didn't address Cardi's "Pretty & Petty" diss on her debut album BIANCA, either, which many expected her to.

Why Does Cardi B Have Beef With BIA?

During an interview with Billboard in October, she explained why she opted to leave it alone.

“If I was to ever address it again, I would never attach it to my album, because this is a beautiful body of work that I believe in,” she said at the time. “I wouldn’t want to disservice this and overshadow it with noise or negativity.”

“I think if this was me a year ago, I would’ve went [back at her] in 24 hours," she added. "But I think now where I’m at is such a beautiful place. I’m way more intentional with my music, and what I’m putting out.”

Cardi B and BIA's beef blew up last June, when Cardi took to social media to accuse BIA of sending subliminal shots on a song. She threatened to sue, prompting BIA to unleash a diss track of her own, "SUE MEEE?"