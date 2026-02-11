J. Cole Reveals The Next Stop On His “Trunk Sale” Tour

Last week, J. Cole took to social media to announce his "Trunk Sale" tour. During the tour, he'll make stops in different cities around the United States to sell CDs out of his car. According to him, it's a way to get back to his roots following the release of his seventh and presumably final album, The Fall-Off.

"I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch," he wrote in part. "When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love."

Now, he's announced his next stop. "DC. Getting some new speakers put in the civic today and then we outside !!" he wrote on Twitter/X earlier today. Needless to say, local fans can't wait and are sounding off in his replies.

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

"New speakers in the Civic, Cole in the playlist, and DC energy loading… yeah, today already a classic," one fan writes. "Bruh, new speakers in the Civic? The vibes about to be next level when you hit the streets," another claims. Someone else says, "Oh man DC is about to be wild."

Several fans are also telling Cole what cities they want him to hit next, with demands for Baltimore, New York City, and more.

News of Cole's D.C. "Trunk Sale" tour stop comes shortly after he pulled up to Hampton University in Virginia, and met one very talented fan. The fan in question, Kelo Soul, later shared a video of their encounter on Instagram. In it, he's seen approaching the Grammy-winner's car and freestyling, leaving him visibly impressed. Cole was sure to give him a shout-out and commend him for his skills.