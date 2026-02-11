J. Cole Impressed By Freestyling Fan On His “Trunk Sale” Tour

BY Caroline Fisher
J. Cole Freestyling Fan
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
Recently, J. Cole brought his "Trunk Sale" tour to Virginia, where he got to meet one extremely talented fan.

J. Cole is one artist who never hesitates to show love to his supporters, and he did just this during his recent "Trunk Sale" tour stop in Virginia. In a clip shared by a fan who goes by Kelo Soul on Instagram, he's seen approaching the Grammy-winner's car and freestyling for him. Cole made it clear that he was impressed, praising the fan for his talent and giving him a shout-out.

Social media users have plenty to say about the interaction and are making their thoughts known. While many are commending the fan for his skills, others are commending J. Cole for giving him the opportunity to rap for him.

"If COLE tell you, 'you talented' you're gonna make it," one commenter claims. "The best rapper and humble. Most rappers wouldn't have listened," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Bruh was spittin!!"

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

News of Cole's fan encounter comes just a few days after he announced his "Trunk Sale" tour, a road trip during which he'll be selling The Fall-Off CDs out of his car.

"Mannnnn. Thank yall for the love. For real!!!" he wrote on Twitter/X last week. "Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."

"When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do," he continued. "Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
