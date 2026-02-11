J. Cole Impressed By Freestyling Fan On His “Trunk Sale” Tour

J. Cole is one artist who never hesitates to show love to his supporters, and he did just this during his recent "Trunk Sale" tour stop in Virginia. In a clip shared by a fan who goes by Kelo Soul on Instagram, he's seen approaching the Grammy-winner's car and freestyling for him. Cole made it clear that he was impressed, praising the fan for his talent and giving him a shout-out.

Social media users have plenty to say about the interaction and are making their thoughts known. While many are commending the fan for his skills, others are commending J. Cole for giving him the opportunity to rap for him.

"If COLE tell you, 'you talented' you're gonna make it," one commenter claims. "The best rapper and humble. Most rappers wouldn't have listened," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Bruh was spittin!!"

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

News of Cole's fan encounter comes just a few days after he announced his "Trunk Sale" tour, a road trip during which he'll be selling The Fall-Off CDs out of his car.

"Mannnnn. Thank yall for the love. For real!!!" he wrote on Twitter/X last week. "Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."