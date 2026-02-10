J. Cole Reveals He Wants To Focus On Producing For Other Artists

J. Cole says he's going to be focusing on producing music for others after the release of his latest album, The Fall-Off. Having previously described the project as his final album, he clarified during a recent "AMA" with his fans that he won't be retiring from music altogether.

"Thank you, it means a lot. I got a genuine love for music, and the blessing in dropping this album is that I'm highly inspired. I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing," Cole told his fans. "I will write, I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top."

Clarifying what the future of his career will look like, he added in another message: "I wanna make beats, produce for other artists, even if I'm not making the beat. Just helping to craft the vision. That's a big passion of mine that I haven't been able to lock in on cuz for years my focus was on ME and my story. I think my gift is maybe even greater when I'm in a more selfless role."

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" Album

J. Cole released The Fall-Off as his seventh studio album on Friday, February 6. The project features collaborations with Burna Boy, Erykah Badu, Future, Morray, Petey Pablo, PJ, and Tems. It's off to a hot start on the charts, with early projections estimating it will sell between 260,000 and 300,000 album equivalent units during its first week of availability, according to Talk of the Charts. That would make for Cole's biggest release since 2018's KOD.