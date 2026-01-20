J. Cole Trademarked “The Fall-Off” Months Before Album Announcement

Last week, J. Cole finally announced his long-awaited seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. On top of that exciting news, he unveiled the project's cover art and even a cinematic trailer. Fans can't wait to hear what the hitmaker has up his sleeve, but it looks like he might have been plotting much longer than they realized. According to Kurrco, he filed to trademark "The Fall Off" back in October across various categories like music, clothing, and more.

News of the trademark comes just days after he dropped the first single from the album, "Disc 2 Track 2." It arrived alongside an accompanying music video and a heartfelt message to viewers.

"For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work," it reads. "To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first. I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall-Off?

The Fall-Off is slated for release on February 6. That might not be all J. Cole fans have to look forward to these days, however. During a recent episode of his Joe & Jada podcast, Jadakiss claimed that the hitmaker will be rapping over various beats from The Lox on an upcoming mixtape.