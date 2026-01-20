Fat Joe says he can't appreciate J. Cole's music as much as he did before his feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He explained why it doesn't hit the same during an episode of his Joe & Jada podcast ahead of the release of Cole's new album, The Fall-Off.

"I don't look at him the same," Joe said. "He ain't come outside... I don't look at you the same. The f*cking sword is dull. I don't care what he spits. I've always said he's one of the greatest, and all that is irrelevant to me when you talking all that gangsta sh*t and they call you to the yard, and you don't step outside."

Joe continued: "I don't give a f*ck if you lose. I'll never forget Everlast and Eminem. Everlast definitely knew he couldn't beat Eminem, but he came outside to the yard. He came outside. That's just how I look at... He caught stage fright."

Jada disagreed with Joe, instead arguing that the music should stand on its own. "The music man. The music is great," he said.

When Is J. Cole Releasing "The Fall-Off"?

J. Cole will finally be releasing The Fall-Off on February 6. He shared the first single from the project, "Disc 2 Track 2," last week. The title seemingly implies it will be a double album.

Elsewhere during Fat Joe and Jadakiss' conversation, Jada hinted at Cole having plans for an additional mixtape to go along with The Fall-Off. “He’s got a project coming out called 'The Fall-Off', and he’s got a mixtape where he used some of The Lox. He rhymed over 'Money, Power Respect,' and he rhymed over 'Can I Live.' Killed them sh*ts. Cole is coming back in a major way," Jada said.