Jadakiss Goes Hard On New Freestyle Over Drake's "You Only Live Twice"

Jadakiss continues to prove himself as one of the most respected rappers in the game, even if his recent shift to podcasting on his show with Fat Joe might leave a gap in newer fans' assessment of his legend status. Fortunately, the Verzuz GOAT found a new way to tap into a less knowledgeable audience. It's by rapping over a beat from a more contemporary legend: Drake.

XXL shared a Jada freestyle over Drizzy's "You Only Live Twice" instrumental on Twitter. If you don't recall, this Lil Wayne and Rick Ross collab (that aged well, didn't it...) landed on the Toronto superstar's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

The LOX spitter goes hard over the beat, rapping about his luxuries and successes, his corporate dominance, and treating a 401K like petty cash. It's not a long freestyle nor is it a particularly refreshing one, but the rhyme schemes and his iconic voice carry energy all the same.

We'll see if we get more new music from 'Kiss sooner rather than later, whether it's freestyles like these or more official releases. For such a mainstay in fundamentalist hip-hop, every new verse we get is a treat for hardcore fans who still remember the glory days.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Jadakiss has also shown love to Drake as of late, including a recent discussion with Fat Joe about the 6ix God's commercial dominance. They both agreed that his upcoming album ICEMAN will probably be similarly massive on metrics like the Billboard charts, let alone among community reception. While the project still doesn't have a release date, many folks expect that it will drop very soon.

Regardless of that lack of clarity, Jadakiss has been liking Drake's rollout so far. He had some interesting thoughts on his "What Did I Miss?" single, which talks a lot about the Kendrick Lamar battle's fallout.

"He got a taste of the rap industry, man,” he expressed. “They flip on you emphatically. […] They flip. […] Rappers, the game, executives, everybody you could think of, store owners. Yeah, they f***ing flip. That’s part of this. That’s the game we in."