Jadakiss says that he was out of his mind during The Lox's iconic performance on Verzuz against Dipset. He reflected on the show during a recent episode of the Joe & Jada podcast.

At the time, Many fans felt The Lox ran away with the event and shockingly dominated Dipset. “I was out of my mind,” he said of the experience. “It was a very different space that I was in that day. I’d never been that way before.”

It's not the first time he's discussed the performance. Speaking with Complex back in 2022, he noted that preparation was key to their success. He added that he already faced off against Fabolous so he knew what to expect. “[Our rehearsals were about] process of elimination, trying shit, preparing sh*t,” he said. "With me already doing Verzuz against Fab, I already had a little bit of tactics, and a little preparation. I knew you want to have more than one playlist ready. We were prepared for the girl thing when [Juelz] said that. We had a whole segment of those lined up. The freestyles. Just how we wanted to attack. Actually, one way we did it, we played all of their hits, and tried to get the right thing to counteract. We really put it like a boxing match. They’re going to come with these missiles, so we’ve got to have missiles to launch back.”

Overall, the win led to a major bump in his finances. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general my numbers went up,” he said. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”

Jadakiss & Fat Joe's Podcast

Jadakiss and Fat Joe launched their Joe & Jada podcast, earlier this month, teaming up with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume and Roc Nation to produce the project. The pair of legendary New York rappers are releasing two episodes each week on YouTube and other major streaming platforms, according to Billboard.