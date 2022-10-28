The LOX could soon have full possession of their publishing, according to Jadakiss. The “Why?” rapper chopped it up with Joe Budden on Amazon’s AMP platform where he discussed his future business moves. Jada explained that he’s planning on going independent after completing his contractual obligations with Def Jam, and will sell his portion of publishing once he and Diddy wrap up their deal.

“After that, I’ll probably do a partnership, somewhat independent, signed to myself,” he said. “Put out music and put my artists out freely. We just in the process of getting our catalog back from Puff, so I’m selling that immediately after the ink is dry. I’m selling shit, Joe.”

Jadakiss’ stock bumped up in 2021 following his second appearance on Verzuz alongside The LOX. The Yonkers-based trio faced off against Dipset and certainly came out on top. This was largely due to Jada’s performance of his freestyle over Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya.” The preparation behind their performance gave The LOX a significant edge, especially since Dipset’s highlights surrounded Jim Jones diving into the crowd for his ring and Styles P trying to remove Cam’ron’s shoes.

Jadakiss revealed in early August that his performance at Verzuz helped him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jadakiss and Sheek perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“My numbers went up for hostings and walk throughs, for shows, and TV cameos,” Jadakiss said. “Just in general my numbers went up. It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing and restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”

Jadakiss released his last album, Ignatius in 2020 with features from Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend and more. Prior to that, he linked up with Fabolous for Friday On Elm Street.

Last month, Jadakiss announced that he would be hitting the road alongside Cam’ron and Mase. However, the tour was nixed shortly after but the three artists did join forces to drop “Gorilla Lion Hyena.“