Tory Lanez Breaks Silence In First On-Camera Interview With NBC: "I Believe I Was Wrongfully Convicted"

Tory Lanez has spoken publicly for the first time on camera since his conviction, sitting down with NBC for an interview that focused on accountability, healing, and his ongoing legal fight. In the conversation, the rapper said he is in a period of growth and reflection. He continued to maintain his innocence in the case that led to his incarceration.

Lanez emphasized that he would never harm a woman, a point he returned to repeatedly during the interview. "I've never been violent towards woman, I would never hit a woman. Let alone shoot a woman," Lanez said.

NBC News also confirmed that Lanez’s legal team has filed the necessary paperwork seeking either a pardon or a commutation from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both forms of executive relief are rare and typically granted only a few times per year. But the report noted that the timing could make a decision possible before the end of the year.

According to the report, Lanez also revealed that what he described as significant new evidence has surfaced since the trial concluded. He stated that he is not asking for special treatment, but simply wants the justice system to take an honest look at the information that was not previously considered. Lanez said his goal is a fair review of the case, not public sympathy.

"I believe that not only was I wrongfully convicted, the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial has been overwhelming," Lanez said.

Tory Lanez Speaks Out From Prison

Lanez is three years into his 10 year sentence. When asked how he has been dealing with life behind bars, he mentioned that he's been focused on his personal development.



"Truthfully I've done my best to keep my head above water, but mentally I've gone through trauma that I sometimes struggle with," he explained. "Because I've never imagined myself dealing with things I never had to deal with. I was stabbed 17 times, I almost lost my life."

As of now, there is no indication of how the request will be received. Still, the interview marks a notable moment for Lanez, offering his most direct and composed statement since the verdict.