A day following Gervonta Davis’ domestic violence arrest on Tuesday night, the professional boxer has broken his silence. In a lengthy Instagram post that has since been deleted, Davis denied that he harmed his daughter and child’s mother, confirmed by The Shade Room as Vanessa Posso.

“DO NOT LET THESE PEOPLE MISGUIDE YOU ALL ON THIS BULLSH*T…THIS WAS JUSY YESTERDAY MOMENTS BEFORE ME AND MY CHILD MOTHER HAD ARGUMENT! WATCHING FROZEN WITH MY OLDEST DAUGHTER ..I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY MOTHER NOR MY [redacted] DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!” he wrote in the post.

“IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG,” the Baltimore native then stated. “I DONT HAVE MEDIA TEAM, PR, GOOD LAWYER…spokesman nothing off that.. THATS THE ONLY REASON IM DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!”

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, the 28-year-old athlete was arrested in Florida earlier this week and charged with battery domestic violence.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 28: Gervonta Davis enters the ring against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Shortly after Davis was taken into custody, several outlets released audio of the 911 call leading up to his arrest. In it, a woman reportedly expressed concerns for her safety and life, saying on the call, “Please help me. I need help, please! I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and he attacked me in front of the kid … He’s going to kill me.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that the boxing champion has been arrested for domestic violence. According to TMZ, he was given a “simple battery/domestic violence” charge in 2020. Davis had assaulted a woman at a public basketball game, with some of the attack caught on video.

He is expected to fight Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday, January 7. It’s unclear if his legal troubles will impact the highly-anticipated event.

[Via]