He was just days away from entering the ring in a bout against Hector Luis Garcia, but now, Gervonta Davis is facing serious accusations. The champion boxer was reportedly arrested this week following an alleged domestic violence incident in South Florida. It was an unexpected report, especially considering most have been celebrating the family-friendly holiday.

However, several outlets reported that an unnamed woman told police that Davis struck her on the right side of her head with a “closed hand type slap.” The alleged victim reportedly does not cohabitate with Davis. ESPN stated she “suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth.”

Davis is said to be out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond. He was detained on “a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.”

Following their initial reports of the incident, TMZ and ESPN returned with audio of the 911 call. In it, the woman tells the dispatcher, “Please help me. I need help, please! I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and he attacked me in front of the kid … He’s going to kill me.”

That first call soon ended, but the woman reportedly dialed once again. This time, she was crying and said she needed to go.

“I’m in danger right now,” she added. Additionally, the woman pressed the emergency button inside her Mercedes Benz, alerting the call center, which contact the authorities.

The status of Davis’s Jan 7 fight against Garcia is unclear at this time. This is not the first time Davis has faced such accusations of abuse.

