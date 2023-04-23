gervonta davis
- SportsGervonta Davis Changes Name After Conversion To IslamDavis now goes by Abdual Wahid.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Affordable Housing Plans Fall Apart After Block Fire: WatchNot long after the athlete shared his exciting news with the Baltimore community, disaster struck.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsGervonta Davis Flexes Stacks Of Cash Amid Beef With HoneyKomb BrazyDavis casually showed off upwards of $100K.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Challenges Rapper To Bare-Knuckle FightDavis told HoneyKomb Brazy to leave his gloves at home.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Freed From Jail After 42 DaysDavis is a free man.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis's Biggest Legal ScandalsGervonta Davis is set to spend some time in jail. Here's a look at the boxing star's biggest scandals. By Josh Megson
- SportsGervonta Davis Says Jail Move Was Due To Judge Not Approving Of House Arrest SetupGervonta Davis explained that the judge didn't approve of where he was spending house arrest.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis To Spend Rest Of House Arrest Sentence In JailGervonta Davis will be behind bars for the next two months.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Net Worth 2023: What Is The Champion Boxer Worth?Gervonta Davis's net worth packs a powerful punch, reflecting his lucrative boxing career and rising prominence in the sport.By Jake Skudder
- SportsGervonta Davis Sees Domestic Battery Charges DroppedThe boxer has claimed victory in his latest legal battle.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Speaks On Viral Lil Baby ClipSometimes you have to remember when the camera is on.By Tyler Reed
- SportsGervonta Davis Vs. Ryan Garcia PPV Numbers RevealedNumbers are in for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia PPV.By Tyler Reed
- SportsGervonta Davis Receives Massive Gift From Cannabis PartnerGervonta Davis receives high priced gift after recent victory. By Tyler Reed
- SportsOscar De La Hoya's Reason For Absence After Ryan Garcia LossOscar De La Hoya gives good reason for absence during Ryan Garcia post-fight press conference.By Tyler Reed
- SportsChief Keef Explains Why Gervonta Davis Chose To Walk Out To "Love Sosa"Chief Keef joked about why Gervonta Davis chose to walk out to "Love Sosa" instead of "Faneto."By Cole Blake
- SportsRyan Garcia Claims There Was A "Mole" In His Camp After Loss To Gervonta DavisRyan Garcia says that Gervonta Davis had a "mole" infiltrate his camp.By Cole Blake
- SportsGervonta Davis Parties With Chief Keef, Polo G, & More After Win Over Ryan GarciaGervonta Davis celebrated his win over Ryan Garcia with several celebrities.By Cole Blake
- SportsDrake Wins $1 Million Bet On Gervonta DavisGiven the OVO mogul's deep pockets and gambling passions, are we really surprised?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKai Cenat Demands Adin Ross Pay Up $10K Over Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia BetUnfortunately, it seems like Adin isn't going to cough up the money anytime soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsRyan Garcia Hopes For Future Rematch With Gervonta DavisRyan Garcia was gracious in defeat but wants to take Davis on again in the future.By Ben Mock
- SportsJay-Z Narrates Fight Video Starring Gervonta DavisDavis stunned the world with yet another victory, this time over Ryan Garcia, that brought his record to 29 and 0.By Gabriel Bras Nevares