50 Cent Is Buying Gervonta Davis' Claim That Floyd Mayweather Is Being Held Hostage In Dubai

50 Cent says he believes Gervonta Davis' recent claim that Floyd Mayweather is currently stuck in Dubai because he allegedly owes the wrong people money. He responded to the latest drama between Davis and Mayweather in a post on Instagram, on Saturday, by sharing a series of tweets the fighter recently posted. Davis wrote in part: "They got Floyd ass for real..tell him I’ll send him a wire.. LET MY F*CKING FAMILY GO" as well as, "Let me call 50, we gotta get this n***a home by Monday."

“Oh nah this sh*t is real. [Davis] would not say no sh*t like that if it wasn’t official. Me and Champ [Mayweather] be beefing but he my brother. I got some money if he need it!” 50 captioned the post. In the comments section, fans were unsure whether 50 was genuine, considering his and Mayweather's years of beefing.

Gervonta Davis Poses With Floyd Mayweather

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Gervonta Davis of The United. States celebrates with Floyd Mayweather following victory against Liam Walsh of England in the I.B.F. World Junior Lightweight Championship match at Copper Box Arena on May 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The drama began when Mayweather shared a video of himself calling out other boxers for not taking the sport seriously enough and reflecting on the journey he took to get to where he is. “A lot of times what these fighters are looking at—they’re looking Floyd with the cars, they’re looking at Floyd being flashy,” Mayweather said. “Man listen, I made so many sacrifices. Y’all are looking at the end results…And [when I was] champion having hundreds of millions in the bank, I still was on my grind in that gym. Y’all are worried about your outfits, how your boots look, worried about the wrong things. A lot of you fighters are living check to check.” Afterward, Davis shared the video with the caption: “Ni**a says all this bullsh*t, but [he’s] in Dubai and can’t leave because he’s been taking ni**as’ money and not doing what they paid him to do. Ni**a a f**king hater."

50 Cent Responds To Gervonta Davis

