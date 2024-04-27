Ryan Garcia Accuses Gervonta Davis Of Sleeping With Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Yaya

2022 ESPYs - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Ryan Garcia attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

According to Garcia, it's "not even a secret."

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather's feud continues to heat up, and Ryan Garcia recently hopped online to add fuel to the fire. Recently, Mayweather took to Instagram to throw shade at “young boxers,” which prompted Davis to respond. He took this as a direct shot at himself and quickly clapped back. He accused Mayweather of owing various other boxers money, alleging that he's hiding out in Dubai to avoid paying what he owes.

Since then, Davis has shared various subliminal posts directed at Mayweather online, making it clear that he doesn't plan to back down. 50 Cent even jumped in on the beef on Instagram this morning to make similar allegations. Now, Ryan Garcia has gotten involved, dropping some interesting allegations on Clubhouse.

Ryan Garcia Speaks On Gervonta Davis & Floyd Mayweather Feud

"I already knew about it, once Gervonta f*cked Floyd Mayweather's daughter," he said. "That's not even a secret, that's not something I'm exposing. After somebody did that to my daughter..." According to Garcia, this may be the root cause of the two boxers' public spat, though this is unconfirmed. While some fans are shocked by Garcia's latest claim, others argue that it doesn't come as a surprise, as it was previously speculated that the two were in a relationship. At the time, however, both of them denied it.

As for how Mayweather has responded to Davis' accusations, he took to his Instagram Story last night to share a clip of the young athlete dancing. “We always knew he had sugar in his tank," the caption reads. What do you think of Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather's public spat? What about Ryan Garcia accusing Gervonta Davis of sleeping with Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya? Do you think he should stay out of it, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

