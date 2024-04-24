Ryan Garcia Spotted With Two Different Women Following Victory Over Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia is on top of the world after his big win over Devin Haney. Garcia and Ahney faced off on Saturday and put on a show. Ultimately, Garcia dominated the fight and won with a majority Decision. Ryan knocked Devin Haney down three times in the later rounds, cementing his victory. Although he won the fight, Ryan was not able to win Haney’s title. Ryan Garcia officially showed up to the fight 3-pounds overweight, meaning he could not officially take the WBC belt. Overall, it was a successful evening for Garcia, who also bet on himself to win, netting him around $10 million.

The lead-up to the big fight was a spectacle in and of itself. Garcia displayed erratic behavior all throughout the promo. Additionally, the fighter continuously made outlandish claims and comments. Fans were genuinely worried about the young fighters' mental state. Ryan’s antics were apparently all a part of his master plan. Garcia was trolling the entire time and was committed to the bit. His antics made the fight all the more interesting. Now he is living the good life in Miami.

Ryan Garcia Celebrating With Instagram Model

Ryan Garcia has been spotted getting some rest and relaxation in Miami following his big win. The fighter has been spotted being joined by two different women, one of whom is a popular Instagram model. Garcia was spotted with model Grace Boor. The Instagram model has almost 3 million followers on Instagram. The two were pretty booed up, holding hands and generally having a good time. Boor documented her time with Garcia on Instagram. The day prior, Garcia was seen with another unknown woman whom he hugged and kissed on the neck.

To the winner goes the spoils. Ryan Garcia is getting his share of spoils and soaking in his victory. Garcia was recently divorced from Drea Celina in January, so we can assume he is looking for love. Well, he has outings with two beautiful women on back-to-back days, so he is being pretty thorough in his search. Boxing fans are anticipating a hopeful rematch between Garcia and Haney. Overall, Garcia is at the top of the mountain right now. What happens next he next will interesting to see.

