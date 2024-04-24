Ryan Garcia Admits Erratic Behaviour Before Devin Haney Fight Was Just Trolling

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney finally faced off in their much-anticipated fight. The fight promo was overshadowed by Garcia's unpredictable behavior and controversial statements. Before the fight, fans were uncertain about Garcia's mental state when facing Haney. However, all the speculation and doubt were swept away the moment the bell rang on Saturday night. In a thrilling fight, Garcia showcased his trademark speed, dominating Haney and knocking him down three times in the later rounds. Ultimately, Garcia emerged victorious by majority decision, providing an electrifying spectacle for the fans.

The fight lived up to the ridiculous promotion between Garcia and Haney. Garcia was on a tear on social media, calling out the likes of Kanye and throwing spicy accusations at Drake and Bobbi Althoff. Garcia was being doubted in the matchup mostly due to his outlandish behavior. Now, it seems like everything was part of the plan. Garcia has now admitted that much of his pre-fight antics were just him trolling. Ryan's mission in the lead-up to his blockbuster fight with Devin Haney was to troll as much as possible, and he succeeded.

Ryan Garcia Succeded In Trolling Everyone Before Big Fight

Ryan Garcia admits that his antics were all part of his master plan. The erratic behavior and constant controversy were in the works for months. Garcia said that he told his team months ago that he is going to make everyone believe he had lost his mind. He succeeded in the trolling and won the fight. Everything went as planned for Garcia, who can now get back to some semblance of normal behavior after his big win. He said he was committed to his plan and "wouldn't budge for nobody." He said it didn't matter what show or podcast he was on because he was going to put on a show.

Ryan Garcia won the first battle against Devin Haney. Hopefully, there will be a rematch in the near future. Haney will want to bounce back from the embarrassing defeat. As the bets cashed in, Garcia reportedly bet on himself to win, netting $10 million. Ryana Garcia is now back on track after losing to Gervonta "Tank" Davis. We can't wait to see who his next opponent is.

