Ryan Garcia Disses 21 Savage For Walking Out Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia called out 21 Savage on Twitter following his win over Devin Haney in their fight for the WBC Super Lightweight Title. The Atlanta rapper had walked out with Haney for the bout. “This proves 21 ain’t no savage,” Garcia wrote. Despite the win, he was ineligible to take Haney's title after weighing in at 143.2 pounds Friday for the 140-pound contest.

Regardless of the ineligibility, Garcia was elated after the win. "I don't give a f--- what people say about me. I walked through the fire and still held it down and still beat f---ing Devin Haney and still drink every day," he said, as noted by ESPN. "Not necessarily am I proud of that, but I'm just saying it was a statement to show you, you guys can't really f--- with me."

Read More: Devin Haney Addresses Ryan Garcia Loss

Ryan Garcia Takes On Devin Haney For The WBC Super Lightweight Title

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) reacts against Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He also complained about the refereeing during the match. "It was a horrible ref," he added. "[Haney] was holding me for dear life, and I felt an opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free and I cracked him. And then he took a point away when I cracked him, but [Haney] held me and then I should have knocked him out in that seventh round. They stole that from me. … And Devin was holding and holding and holding. … That was ridiculous. That was crazy. I never seen some s--- like that." Check out his message for 21 Savage below.

Ryan Garcia Calls Out 21 Savage

As for 21 Savage, he's had a huge month. Last week, TIME Magazine named him one of the “Most Influential People” for 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ryan Garcia on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Continues Erratic Behavior Ahead of Devin Haney Title Fight

[Via]