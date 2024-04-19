Ryan Garcia To Rock Iced-Out Crown For Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia faces off against Devin Haney for the WBC junior welterweight title. Garcia and Haney's rivalry goes back to when the two fighters were amateurs. So, this title fight has been going on for a long time, especially for Garcia. This will be his first opportunity at an official title in his career, so it's safe to say this is an important fight. Devin Haney is undefeated in his career. Haney won the belt in his first fight after moving up in weight class, defeating Regis Prograis for the title. The fight going down in the Barclays Center this weekend has all the makings for a good show.

Ryan Garcia has been trying hard to sell this fight. His behavior has been erratic, and many fans are asking if the fighter is even mentally fit to be fighting. Garcia's antics have definitely brought eyes to the fight, and even through controversy or outlandish statements, the attention is probably what matters most. He has fired shots at Kanye West for refusing to walk him after Garcia's "No Diddy" tweets. Garcia also made some bold claims about Bobbi Althoff and Drake, which caused even more drama. Now, the social media circus is finally going to hit the ring, and Garcia will be iced out when entering the arena.

Ryan Garcia's Crown With Over 15000 Diamonds

Ryan Garcia will rock a diamond crown from celeb jeweler The Ice Champ. The Jeweler made the crown specifically for Garcia's major boxing match with rival Devin Haney on Saturday night. The crown will feature 15k VVS-clarity diamonds and 27 sky-blue topaz stones that will match Garcia's fighting gear. Clearly, Garcia might be winning the ring walk out against Haney. We will have to see what haney has up his sleeve. It's probably Garcia's most important fight of his career, and he is putting it all out there.

All in all, Garcia isn't a stranger to taking risks. He is taking this fight against an undefeated Haney after last year taking on Gervonta "Tank" Davis. This is a big chance for Garcia to earn an official title for the first time in his career. Hopefully, the fight will live up to all the outside noise and drama. in any case, Garcia will certainly steal the show when he walks in with his iced-out crown.

