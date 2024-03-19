Ryan Garcia Breaks Down Into Tears Discussing God In An Emotional TikTok

Ryan Garcia broke down into tears in a candid post on TikTok, on Monday afternoon, while discussing his fan base and his relationship with God. Hillsong UNITED's "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" plays in the background of the clip. The video comes ahead of his fight with Devin Haney.

"I love you guys. I hope you feel my love. I might cry," Garcia began. "I might cry… but only because of the Holy Spirit and the love I feel right now. I don't want to cry but I'm going to cry. I love God so much and I just felt that in my heart. I felt that in my soul. I've been going through a lot lately, I've been feeling a lot of hurt because I tried myself, I tried my hardest to share all the love that he gave me and I tried to help out the kids. I tried my best and everybody tried to break me down. They tried to make me stop, they tried to cancel my fight and I was trying to do something good."

Ryan Garcia Faces Off With Devin Haney

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia face off during the Ryan Garcia v Devin Haney press tour at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

He continued: "I put everything on the line and they judge me hard but I kept going. I'm strong. People can say that I cried and what not and they think it's a problem. Well, come see me… I just want to show you that I love you guys and I appreciate every one of you." When one account on social media shared the TikTok while implying Garcia is mentally unwell, the fighter fired back: "Those who know the Holy Spirit will make a grown man cry. I was worshipping God on my TikTok live with my community. I love God and you titled this as if I was crying due to mental instability. I find it distasteful, and disrespectful to my beliefs. But again get your clicks and views." Check out the TikTok below.

Ryan Garcia Breaks Down On TikTok

Garcia's highly-anticipated fight with Haney will be going down on April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney on HotNewHipHop.

