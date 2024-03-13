Ryan Garcia Threatens To Drop Devin Haney Fight Over "Satanic" PRIME Sponsorship, Makes Bizarre Claim About Knowing Who "Killed 2Pac"

Ryan Garcia has threatened to drop out of his fights against Devin Haney after his opponent accepted a sponsorship with PRIME. "Does not surprise me Who else would satan support other then Devil Haney. More confirmation. Yall support this I’m out. Kids are in danger from drinking this “allegedly”," Garcia wrote in response to the sponsorship announcement. PRIME, the high-caffeine energy drink owned by Logan Paul and KSI, came under intense scrutiny last year. Several children were reported to have suffered heart attacks after consuming the beverage. Then illegal distribution in Canada led to the country banning the product.

Furthermore, Garcia's post came after a string of posts that appeared to go against his promise to only tweet about his April 20 fight with Haney. This included a bizarre post about one of the biggest hip hop conspiracies of all time. "Would you believe me if I told you I know for a fact who killed Tupac, a lot of yall know the answer but I can prove it," Garcia wrote on X. Duane "Keefe D" Davis is currently awaiting trial for his alleged role in Tupac's murder. However, conspiracy theories have long connected Diddy to the case, amongst others.

Andre Ward Warns Ryan Garcia To Stay Off Social Media

Meanwhile, veteran boxer Andre Ward has warned Garcia to stay off social media amid Garcia's whirlwind week of concerning posts. "I think the first thing is, he's got to get off social media," Ward said. "I think somebody around him gotta tell him, 'We gotta deal with this, but we not going to deal with it in the public side'," Ward told TMZ.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ryan Garcia accused social media star Bryce Hall of inappropriate conduct with minors. "Apologize for messing with underage kids," Garcia wrote while calling out Hall by name. "You need to repent and stop hiding behind TikTok for clout," Garcia added. Hall has been previously sued for his conduct at an LA restaurant. However, there have been no previous allegations linking him to conduct with minors. However, Garcia also appeared to have a moment of clarity after days of posting conspiracy theory-fuelled tweets. "I Ryan Garcia, will not be speaking or tweeting or writing anything other then My Fight “Boxing” and Sports. All topics of discussion will be discussed after my fight 🥊 5 weeks of focus. You have my word I’m locked in I’ll see you 4-20," Garcia also wrote.

