- SportsDevin Haney Flexes New Chain To Celebrate Latest WinHaney is now 31-0 in his career.By Ben Mock
- SportsDevin Haney Walks Out With Skilla Baby And Tay B Before Title FightHaney became a multi-division champion with a win over Regis Prograis.By Ben Mock
- SportsShakur Stevenson's Lacklustre Title Fight Blasted By Devin Haney And Ryan GarciaStevenson's fight was deemed "boring" by most viewers.By Ben Mock
- SportsDevin Haney Has Weapon Charges DroppedHaney was arrested on possession of a concealed firearm last month.By Ben Mock
- SportsDevin Haney Arrested For Firearm PossessionHaney could be looking at up to a year in jail.By Ben Mock
- SportsBoosie Badazz & Nelly Are Frustrated With Devin Haney's VictoryThe controversial boxing match gets reactions from the hip-hop world.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDevin Haney Retains Undisputed Title In Controversial BoutFans aren't buying Devin Haney's defense of his undisputed title.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsIndia Love Confirms Her & Devin Haney Are “No Longer Together”The two dated for well over a year.By Kairi Coe
- SportsDevin Haney Handles Joseph Diaz Jr. In Unanimous Decision VictoryHaney retained his lightweight title.By Thomas Galindo
