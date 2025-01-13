Devin Haney & Bill Haney Pester Ryan Garcia & His Dad Profusely As Rematch Talks Heat Up

If it wasn't clear enough that there's a lot of bad blood between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, then check this out. On Saturday, the Ring Magazine Awards took place in London, England. Both boxing superstars were in attendance, and it was the first time they had crossed paths publicly since their controversial fight in April. According to Marca, tension was real throughout the evening. However, it wasn't until the end of the night that things escalated. Devin and his father, Bill Haney, went outside of the ceremony and waited for Garcia to walk to his chauffeur.
As soon as he began walking out, you can Bill taunt him mercilessly. "There he goes, ducking. I see him. I know I see him trying to duck around there... Came all out here for nothing, huh? You're ducking it, huh?" Garcia nor anyone else fell for Bill's instigating, except for Ryan's dad. All he could do was snicker at Bill's efforts, essentially sending a message saying, "we aren't intimidated by you."
Things Were Tense Between Devin Haney & Ryan Garcia At The Ring Magazine Awards
These comments from Bill and Devin --effectively-- come at a ripe moment. Since Garcia's stunning win against Haney back at the Barclays Center that was eventually deemed a no-contest, rematch talks were always looming. If you remember, Garcia failed a VADA test, and he was found to be taking a PED known as Ostarine. Because of this the World Boxing Council suspended him for one year, fined for $1 million, and faced a lawsuit from Devin in September.
He sent it in to a New York court and accused Garcia of battery and fraud. "While Devin Haney agreed to participate in a prize fight against Garcia, at no time did he agree to engage in a bout against an individual who had taken a performance-enhancing drug." Garcia has not been fond of this move and has called Haney out repeatedly. This encounter last night is definitely going to be the first of many. Additionally, with Garcia's suspension up in April, maybe we do get that rematch. He's been open to it, but it sounds like Haney is going to have to drop the lawsuit first. He responded to Bill's trolling on X recently, according to Round By Round Boxing, writing, "I came here for business bill. You are going to get that call. Just shut up take the deal drop the lawsuit and do what you’re told bum."
