Devin Haney & Bill Haney Pester Ryan Garcia & His Dad Profusely As Rematch Talks Heat Up

Both boxing superstars attended the Ring Magazine Awards in London, England over the weekend.

If it wasn't clear enough that there's a lot of bad blood between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, then check this out. On Saturday, the Ring Magazine Awards took place in London, England. Both boxing superstars were in attendance, and it was the first time they had crossed paths publicly since their controversial fight in April. According to Marca, tension was real throughout the evening. However, it wasn't until the end of the night that things escalated. Devin and his father, Bill Haney, went outside of the ceremony and waited for Garcia to walk to his chauffeur.

As soon as he began walking out, you can Bill taunt him mercilessly. "There he goes, ducking. I see him. I know I see him trying to duck around there... Came all out here for nothing, huh? You're ducking it, huh?" Garcia nor anyone else fell for Bill's instigating, except for Ryan's dad. All he could do was snicker at Bill's efforts, essentially sending a message saying, "we aren't intimidated by you."

Things Were Tense Between Devin Haney & Ryan Garcia At The Ring Magazine Awards

These comments from Bill and Devin --effectively-- come at a ripe moment. Since Garcia's stunning win against Haney back at the Barclays Center that was eventually deemed a no-contest, rematch talks were always looming. If you remember, Garcia failed a VADA test, and he was found to be taking a PED known as Ostarine. Because of this the World Boxing Council suspended him for one year, fined for $1 million, and faced a lawsuit from Devin in September.