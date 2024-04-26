Devin Haney’s Promoter Is Pushing For Blockbuster Rematch With Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia finally faced off this past weekend. The much-anticipated fight was entertaining, but Haney was outclassed. Ryan Garcia beat the WBC title holder by a majority decision. Garcia knocked Haney down three times in the later rounds, showing his dominance and trademark speed. The fight was hyped by Garcia’s outlandish promo that almost overshadowed the fight itself. Garcia was unable to take home Haney’s WBC title because he was officially overweight for the fight.

Fans are excited about the prospect of a rematch between the two fighters. Now, we are hearing rumblings from Haney’s camp that they want a rematch as well. A rematch where the title could actually be up for grabs would draw a lot of attention. Due to how entertaining the fight was, it will be bigger than the first match. Haney’s promoter is letting it be known that they are working on a rematch for their prizefighter. They aren't taking the defeat lightly and will look to make a statement about whether they get their desired rematch.

Devin Haney’s Promoter Issues Rematch Challenge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) reacts after being knocked down by Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Eddie Hearn, Haney's promoter, hopes the two young talents can square off once again. When asked about a potential rematch, he said, "I hope so." Hearn is one of boxing’s best promoters and, of course, sees a tremendous opportunity for a hyped rematch. Hearn is not unaware that the ball is in Ryan Garcia’s court. Winning the fight means the pressure is on Garcai to also want a rematch, something he doesn't have to do. Hearn said, "I think that Ryan's in a great position. He's a huge star. He's going to pick the fights that he likes and he wants."

Hearn continued saying, "But, [Ryan] did come in overweight. You know, we would like a chance to put it right on an even playing field." Devin Haney’s title remained with him because of Rayans weight. He concluded, "Ryan was a huge star before. And that win, he's going to look at the right fights for him for the most money. So, hopefully, it will involve a Devin Haney rematch. But Devin's still a world champion. And, we'll see what happens." Garcia has yet to win a major title in his professional career. If he wants a title, he might have to go up against Devin Haney to get it.

