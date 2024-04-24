Devin Haney Gifted Air Jordan 1 High OG "The Dream" PE

Devin Haney, the former WBC junior lightweight title holder, recently received an exclusive Air Jordan 1 High OG "The Dream" PE. Fans hoping to get their hands on this pair will be disappointed as there are no plans for a release. While Haney may have suffered a setback in his recent bout against Ryan Garcia, losing by a majority decision after 12 intense rounds, his resilience was evident throughout the match. Haney showed true championship spirit by getting back up and continuing to fight until the final bell.

Reflecting on the fight on Twitter, Haney expressed gratitude for the experience and remained optimistic about the future. Devin Haney emphasized his willingness to rematch Garcia under the condition that both fighters make weight, indicating his readiness to bounce back stronger. Haney's partnership with Jordan Brand highlights his status as a rising star in the sports world. The exclusive Air Jordan 1 High OG "The Dream" PE serves as a symbol of Devin Haney's dedication and perseverance, reminding fans of his unwavering commitment to excellence.

"The Dream" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature an icy blue sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes feature stingray leather with nubuck overlays, both in black. A stingray leather Swoosh is on the sides. Also, a silver Wings logo is above the Swoosh, and "The Dream" is printed on the heels, in pink. Finally, "The Dream" can be found on the bottom of the sole.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 1 High OG "The Dream" PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

